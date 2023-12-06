Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City make the trip to Villa Park to put their title credentials to test against a high-flying Aston Villa side on Wednesday night.

A 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday saw the Sky Blues' winless run in the Premier League extend to three games, their longest since 2017. As a result, they relinquished top spot to Arsenal, and Pep Guardiola will be scratching his head as to how he can stifle Aston Villa's unwavering momentum at Villa Park.

A late equaliser against Bournemouth over the weekend was enough to salvage a point from a tricky road trip for the Lions, who remain in the top-four. In red-hot form on home soil, Villa have won 13 league games in a row at Villa Park and will look to pounce on City's defensive vulnerabilities in recent outings this midweek.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT Venue: Villa Park Location: Birmingham, England

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Star striker Ollie Watkins recovered from a knock to start and score a late equaliser for Villa at Bournemouth on the weekend. The hosts will be without Bertrand Traore (muscle), Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both knee) due to injury, but Boubacar Kamara is available to return after serving a one-match ban last weekend.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Man City team news

Jack Grealish will miss out on a trip to his former club after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Spurs at the weekend, as is Rodri for Man City. Mateo Kovacic came off the bench for a late cameo on Sunday, and should step into the midfield in the absence of Matheus Nunes and Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/02/23 Man City 3-1 Aston Villa England Premier League 03/09/22 Aston Villa 1-1 Man City England Premier League 22/05/22 Man City 3-2 Aston Villa England Premier League 01/12/21 Aston Villa 1-2 Man City England Premier League 21/04/21 Aston Villa 1-2 Man City England Premier League

