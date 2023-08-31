This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Aston Villa vs Hibernian: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA Europa Conference League
Villa Park
Watch on Villa TV
How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Hibernian in the second-leg match of their Europa Conference League play-off fixture at the Villa Park on Thursday. It will be the venue's first European game since 2010.

The Premier League club will be looking to complete a comprehensive victory over two legs against Hibernian after their 5-0 win at Easter Road, in the first-leg clash. They will be confident of finishing the job in front of their own fans.

Villa are in good form at the moment. Since losing their season opener against Newcastle United, they have put together three wins in a row. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games and will be feeling supremely confident of their chances on Thursday.

Hibernian are in a difficult situation, but they will not be giving up without a fight. The Scottish side has only managed to win once in their last five outings and their first-leg deficit means they need a miracle. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Hibernian kick-off time

Date:August 31, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Villa Park

The game between Aston Villa and Hibernian will be played at Villa Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Villa TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

In terms of injuries, Jacob Ramsey is out with a foot issue and Alex Moreno is sidelined with a hamstring injury. They join long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia in the medical facility at Bodymoor Heath.

Due to the 5-0 advantage from the first leg, Aston Villa are expected to shuffle their lineup for Thursday's match, especially considering their upcoming fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.

Unai Emery is likely to rest key players like Ollie Watkins who scored a hat-trick in the first leg, Moussa Diaby, and another first-leg match goalscorer Douglas Luiz. In their places, fans can expect to see Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore, and Colombian forward Jhon Duran get some minutes.

Nicolo Zaniolo, a recent loan addition to the squad, won't be available due to his participation in a Champions League qualifier with Galatasaray last month, making him ineligible for the Conference League's playoff round.

Villa predicted XI: Olsen; Konsa, Chambers, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Kamara; Bailey, McGinn, Traore; Duran.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen
Defenders:Cash, D. Carlos, Konsa, Digne, Torres, Chambers, Hause
Midfielders:D. Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Diaby, Zaniolo, Bailey, Philogene, Kamara
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Archer, Davis

Hibernian team news

Injury concerns persist for Hibernian, as Dylan Levitt, Harry McKirdy, and Jojo Wollacott are all sidelined. Goalkeeper David Marshall's participation is a doubt. On a positive note, Jake Doyle-Hayes returned to action in last week's first leg and might make an appearance at some point in the upcoming match.

Following the departure of head coach Lee Johnson, ex-Hibernian skipper David Gray will take the reins as interim manager for the visiting team.

Hibernian predicted XI: Boruc; Miller, Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Jeggo, Newell, Campbell; Youan, Vente, Boyle.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marshall, Boruc, Johnson
Defenders:Miller, Hanlon, Fish, Cadden, Stevenson, Obita, Harbottle, Bushiri, MacIntyre, Megwa
Midfielders:Doyle-Hayes, Jeggo, Newell, Henderson, Tavares, Campbell, McAllister
Forwards:Youan, Vente, Boyle, Le Fondre, Doidge

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2023Hibernian 0-5 Aston VillaEuropa Conference League

