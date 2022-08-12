Aston Villa vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Villa against the Toffees, plus team news

Aston Villa welcome Everton to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to put their first points on the board for the 2022-23 Premier League season. Villa are aiming to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on opening weekend, while the Blues suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at home.

The narrative, of course, centres around the collision of two managers who developed a deep rivalry as players - Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard - and bragging rights are certainly at stake in the battle of wits.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Aston Villa vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Everton Date: August 13, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton on TV & live stream online

In the UK, Aston Villa versus Everton can be watched live on BT Sport 1 or streamed live on the BT Player. Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on UNIVERSO and it can be streamed live via UNIVERSO NOW.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Player U.S. UNIVERSO UNIVERSO NOW

Aston Villa squad and team news

Kortney Hause is the only Aston Villa absentee, with Gerrard declaring a near-fully fit squad. Tyrone Mings is back in contention and has a point to prove after enduring a very public stripping of the club captaincy.

Emi Buendia is also back in the fold following a slight knock and will be fighting for a chance to impress in midfield alongside Philippe Coutinho, John McGinn et al.

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Kesler Hayden, Hause Midfielders Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Nakamba, Coutinho, Ramsey, Kamara, Iroegbunam, Buendia Forwards Ings, Watkins, Traore, El Ghazi, Bailey, Archer, Davis

Everton squad and team news

New Everton signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana are straight into the squad and available for selection against Villa, while Salomon Rondon could return having completed a suspension.

Yerry Mina remains out of action with damaged ankle ligaments, however, as is Ben Godfrey, who is recovering from a broken leg. Andros Townsend is also unavailable as he continues rehabilitation following a torn ACL.