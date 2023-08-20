Aston Villa vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Aston Villa and Everton will be looking to put their opening day woes behind when the pair lock horns at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

After a strong finish to last season and some high-profile summer additions, enthusiasm and hopes were high at Villa Park ahead of the new season. However, the Villians were dealt a harsh reality check as they were torn apart 5-1 by a ruthless Newcastle attack in their opener at St James' Park last weekend.

The visit of the Toffees is the perfect opportunity for Unai Emery’s side to get some points on the board and get their season up and running against an injury-plagued Everton side who fell to a narrow 1-0 home defeat against Fulham last Saturday.

The Toffees actually had the better of the goal-scoring chances against Fulham but failed to pounce, eventually lamenting a slew of squandered opportunities.

Aston Villa vs Everton kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The game between Aston Villa and Everton will be played at Villa Park on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The Aston Villa vs Everton fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle on Match of the Day and the official YouTube channels. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will be forced to make at least one change to his starting line-up from the XI that started in last weekend’s heavy defeat at Newcastle United as centre-back Tyrone Mings suffered a serious knee injury, which means he will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process, and could even miss the rest of the season.

Midfielder Emiliano Buendia out for the rest of the season following his ACL injury, with Alex Moreno (hamstring) and Jacob Ramsey (metatarsal) also absent. Jhon Duran and Bertrand Traore have resumed training this week, and could be back in the squad.

Villa have also announced the signing of former AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Turkish outfit Galatasaray on an initial season-long loan deal. It remains to be seen whether he would be available for this clash against Everton at the weekend.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Diaby, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Coutinho, Philogene, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Archer, Davis

Everton team news

In a big boost, Everton boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed the opening weekend of the season, is back in contention to at least make the bench for the Toffees this weekend after he played a full 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United in midweek at Carrington.

New boy Youssef Chermiti is still not up to speed, while Leeds loanee Jack Harrison is struggling with a hip problem.

Dwight McNeil (ankle), Seamus Coleman (knee) and Dele Alli (groin) are all ruled out due to respective injury problem, while Dyche has suggested that Arnaut Danjuma and Vitalii Mykolenko may not be involved either due to a lack of match fitness and a calf issue is hampering Andre Gomes' recovery.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Young; Iwobi, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Danjuma; Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Lonergan, Virginia Defenders: Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Young Midfielders: Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Gomes, Gbamin Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Maupay, Cannon, Dobbin, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

Villa are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League meetings with the Toffees since their Premier League return to in 2019, winning each of the past four on the bounce.

Date Match Competition 25/2/23 Everton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League 13/8/22 Aston Villa 2-1 Everton Premier League 22/1/22 Everton 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League 18/9/21 Aston Villa 3-0 Everton Premier League 13/5/21 Aston Villa 0-0 Everton Premier League

