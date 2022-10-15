Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Blues have not conceded in any of their last three matches heading into the clash at Villa Park

Chelsea will be confident of getting a fifth consecutive win in all competitions when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday. The Blues approach this match off the back of a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four but drew three of those games, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea latest odds

Aston Villa are the underdogs for Sunday's clash with bet365 offering them at 7/2 (4.50).

Bookmakers expect Chelsea to secure a fifth straight victory as they are priced at 4/5 (1.80) with the draw at 13/5 (3.60).

Aston Villa vs Chelsea first goal scorer odds

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the favourite to break the deadlock against his former team at 9/2 (5.50) with team-mate Armando Broja, who scored his first goal last week, available at 5/1 (6.00).

No Aston Villa player has scored more than one goal in the Premier League so far, so it's no surprise that Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are the lowest-priced players on the home team to score first at 9/1 (10.00).

Aston Villa vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea were dealt a blow this week when it was revealed that N'Golo Kante has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The France star will be out for an extended period and is set to miss the World Cup as a result.

The Blues are also without Wesley Fofana, while right-back Reece James is a doubt for this match.

Ludwig Augustinsson, Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne and Diego Carlos are all out for the home team, while Leon Bailey could be fit despite picking up a knock last week.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea tips and predictions

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games, so betting against both teams to score at 4/5 (1.80) looks attractive.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365