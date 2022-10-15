Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Villa Park Aston VillaGetty Images
The Blues have not conceded in any of their last three matches heading into the clash at Villa Park

Chelsea will be confident of getting a fifth consecutive win in all competitions when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday. The Blues approach this match off the back of a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four but drew three of those games, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea latest odds

Aston Villa are the underdogs for Sunday's clash with bet365 offering them at 7/2 (4.50).

Bookmakers expect Chelsea to secure a fifth straight victory as they are priced at 4/5 (1.80) with the draw at 13/5 (3.60).

Aston Villa vs Chelsea first goal scorer odds

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the favourite to break the deadlock against his former team at 9/2 (5.50) with team-mate Armando Broja, who scored his first goal last week, available at 5/1 (6.00).

No Aston Villa player has scored more than one goal in the Premier League so far, so it's no surprise that Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are the lowest-priced players on the home team to score first at 9/1 (10.00).

Aston Villa vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea were dealt a blow this week when it was revealed that N'Golo Kante has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The France star will be out for an extended period and is set to miss the World Cup as a result.

The Blues are also without Wesley Fofana, while right-back Reece James is a doubt for this match.

Ludwig Augustinsson, Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Digne and Diego Carlos are all out for the home team, while Leon Bailey could be fit despite picking up a knock last week.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea tips and predictions

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games, so betting against both teams to score at 4/5 (1.80) looks attractive.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

