Aston Villa vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston VIlla will take on Brighton in a Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams have gotten off to a good start this season and will be looking to maximise it by going for a win this weekend. Brighton are third in the league standings with 15 points whereas Villa are sixth with 12.
The visitors' league form has been impressive but they have suffered defeats elsewhere. They lost their Europa League group stage opener against AEK Athens and also suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their most recent outing, in the Carabao Cup.
Villa's recent form is also similar - they lost their most recent outing in the Carabao Cup against Everton and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. They will fancy their chances at home, although Brighton are flying at the moment.
Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The game between Aston Villa and Brighton will be played at the Villa Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa continue to miss Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traore, Timothy Iroegbunam, and Diego Carlos due to injuries.
However, the remaining squad members are fit and ready for the upcoming match against Brighton.
Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
Brighton team news
In the Brighton camp, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Jakub Moder are unavailable due to injuries.
Pascal Grob's availability for the weekend clash against Villa is subject to late fitness tests ahead of the game but he is likely to feature.
Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, March, Ferguson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March, Grob
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2023
|Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|December 2022
|Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton
|Friendly
|November 2022
|Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|February 2022
|Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|November 2021
|Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton
|Premier League
