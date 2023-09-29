This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Aston Villa vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League
Villa Park
How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston VIlla will take on Brighton in a Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday. Both teams have gotten off to a good start this season and will be looking to maximise it by going for a win this weekend. Brighton are third in the league standings with 15 points whereas Villa are sixth with 12.

The visitors' league form has been impressive but they have suffered defeats elsewhere. They lost their Europa League group stage opener against AEK Athens and also suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their most recent outing, in the Carabao Cup.

Villa's recent form is also similar - they lost their most recent outing in the Carabao Cup against Everton and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. They will fancy their chances at home, although Brighton are flying at the moment.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

Date:September 30, 2023
Kick-off time:12.30 pm BST
Venue:Villa Park

The game between Aston Villa and Brighton will be played at the Villa Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa continue to miss Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traore, Timothy Iroegbunam, and Diego Carlos due to injuries.

However, the remaining squad members are fit and ready for the upcoming match against Brighton.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen
Defenders:Torres, Konsa, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
Midfielders:Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby
Forwards:Watkins, Duran

Brighton team news

In the Brighton camp, Julio Enciso, James Milner, and Jakub Moder are unavailable due to injuries.

Pascal Grob's availability for the weekend clash against Villa is subject to late fitness tests ahead of the game but he is likely to feature.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, March, Ferguson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
Defenders:Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
Midfielders:Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March, Grob
Forwards:Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2023Aston Villa 2-1 BrightonPremier League
December 2022Aston Villa 2-2 BrightonFriendly
November 2022Brighton 1-2 Aston VillaPremier League
February 2022Brighton 0-2 Aston VillaPremier League
November 2021Aston Villa 2-0 BrightonPremier League

