Aston Villa vs Zrinjski: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Zrinjski, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With contrasting results in their 2023-24 Europa Conference League Group E opener, Aston Villa are set to welcome Zrinjski at Villa Park on Thursday.

The Lions lost 3-2 to Legia Warsaw at the competition, while the Nobles went top of the group courtesy of a 4-3 win against AZ Alkmaar.

Having faced a Carabao Cup exit to Everton, Unai Emery's men will want to keep their hopes alive on the European stage, while picking back-to-back league wins over Chelsea and Brighton.

Whereas Zrinjski are on a four-game winning run in all competitions following their 2-0 league win against Igman Konjic.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Zrinjski kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Zrinjski Mostar will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 5 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Zrinjski online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Moussa Diaby and Boubacar Kamara are ruled out after picking up knocks in the 6-1 win over Brighton at the weekend. The duo join Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia in the treatment room, while Leon Bailey has recovered from a thigh strain.

Clement Lenglet and Youri Tielemans could be among the changes for Thursday's game, with Jhon Duran likely to start ahead of Ollie Watkins up front.

Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Traore, McGinn, Zaniolo; Duran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Zrinjski team news

Croatian forward Tomislav Kis should lead the line of attack after bagging a brace in the Igman Konjic, while captain Nemanja Bilbija as be an option from the bench.

Zvonimir Kozulj may also have a role to play, which would in a way depend on Zrinjski boss Krunoslav Rendulic sticking to a 4-3-3 arrangement.

Zrinjski possible XI: Maric; Corluka, Jakovljevic, Radic, Memija; Ivancic, Balic, Kozulj; Cuze, Kis, Ticinovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: M. Maric, Niron, Sefo, Soldo Defenders: Radic, Barisic, Batarelo, Senic, Magdic, Jakovljevic, L. Marin, Corluka, Memija, Ticinovic Midfielders: Bradaric, Canadjija, Zlomislic, Stanic, Lukanic, Balic, Ramic, Kozulj, Ivancic, Hrvanovic, Prskalo Forwards: Bilbija, Kis, Maglica, Sabljic, N. Maric, Cuze, Jukic, Malekinusic, Misic

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Aston Villa and Zrinjski Mostar face each other.

Useful links