Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will want to register a win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday in order to progress into the Europa Conference League knockout phase with a game to spare.

A point may be enough for the Militarians, as both sides lead Group E with nine points, but Unai Emery's side succumbed to a 3-2 loss in the Warsaw leg.

With a 2-0 win over AZ in the previous matchday in Europe's third division, the Villans come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Whereas Legia drew their weekend league game against Warta Poznan 2-2. Kosta Runjaic's side won their last Conference League match 2-0 against Zrinjski Mostar.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Legia kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Villa Park

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick-off at 8 pm GMT on November 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Legia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Emery is expected to rotate his side from the Spurs win, with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey to be considered from the first whistle.

Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia remain the long-term absentees, but Alex Moreno is back in contention.

Meanwhile, the in-form Ollie Watkins ought to keep Galatasaray loanee Nicolo Zaniolo from featuring upfront.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Tielemans, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Legia team news

Ernest Muci should join Tomas Pekhart in the Polish side's attack.

Although Bartosz Kapustka and Filip Rejczyk have returned to full training after recovering from their respective knocks, neither of them would be set for a start here.

Defender Steve Kapuadi is back from a domestic ban.

Legia possible XI: Tobiasz; Pankov, Jedrzejczyk, Kapuadi; Wszolek, Slisz, Elitim, Kun; Josue, Muci; Pekhart.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tobiasz, Kobylak, Hladun, Miszta Defenders: Burch, Augustyniak, Pankov, Ribeiro, Kapuadi, Rose, Ziolkowski, Jedrzejczyk Midfielders: Slisz, Kapustka, Elitim, Rejzcyk, Kharatin, Sokolowski, Celhaka, Wszolek, Mustafaev, Dias, Kun, Baku, Strzalek, Josue, Jedrasik Forwards: Gual, Rosolek, Kramer, Pekhart, Muci

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 21, 2023 Legia Warsaw 3-2 Aston Villa UEFA Europa Conference League

