Aston Villa reveal new badge after fan vote, but have they got it right?

WHAT HAPPENED? Aston Villa have finally decided on a new club badge following a review of their image that began in June 2022, with season ticket holders and members of the club being able to vote for their favourite crest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans were given the choice between a rounded badge in homage to the club's European success in 1982, or a more traditional gas lamp design based on the club's origins. Villa stated on their website that after more than 21,500 votes, the round crest design emerged victorious, winning 77% of the vote - which also included an option to keep the current crest.

WHAT THEY SAID: With regards to how the new design will be integrated, a statement on the club's official website said: "The current crest will remain in place for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, with the new crest officially replacing it for the 2023/24 season, including being in place on next season’s kits, released next summer. The crest redesign will now also be factored into an evolution of the rest of our visual identity."

DID YOU KNOW? Villa defeated Bayern Munich to be crowned European Cup winners in 1982.

Aston Villa's new club badge is screaming Chelsea pic.twitter.com/1dmT7elznl — UNDERRATED NINJA (@iamjoseh_) November 10, 2022

When next years kit has a central badge pic.twitter.com/PD9FH2igqj — PGR (@pgr_analytics) November 10, 2022

Someone should’ve told the Villa that the round badge is boring and generic back in the 70’s.



The rounded badge may appear to be generic and boring now but to me it symbolises the most successful era in Aston Villa history. pic.twitter.com/YQxwRbFSgf — billy (@avbiIly) November 4, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? With the Premier League coming to a halt at the end of the week ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Villa have plenty of time to prepare for a fresh start under Unai Emery. They'll have to wait longer for the new badge, though.