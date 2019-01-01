Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Having endured play-off heartache in 2017-18, Aston Villa rebounded last season to secure their return to the Premier League in 2019-20.
Victory over Derby County at Wembley catapulted the seven-time league winners back into England's top division after three years in the second tier.
Villa will kick off their return to the top flight with a trip to Champions League runners-up Tottenham on Saturday, August 10, with a 5.30pm BST/12.30pm ET kick-off time.
Their first home game back in the Premier League is against Bournemouth the following weekend and they then tackle Everton at Villa Park before rounding off the opening month with a return to London to take on Crystal Palace.
Dean Smith’s side encounter a tricky run from the end of October to the start of December as they will face Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea during that period, as well as take in a trip to Wolves.
Boxing Day brings a home date with fellow promoted side Norwich City and 2020 will start with a trip to Burnley on New Year’s Day.
Villa’s final home game of the season is against Arsenal and their campaign will end as it started with a trip to the capital as they will face West Ham on May 17.
Aston Villa's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Aston Villa Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v West Ham United
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Burnley
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Aston Villa
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brighton
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Aston Villa
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Newcastle United
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Aston Villa
|04/12/2019
|19:45
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Aston Villa
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Southampton
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Norwich City
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Aston Villa
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Aston Villa
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Aston Villa
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Aston Villa v Watford
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Sheffield United
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester United
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Aston Villa
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Aston Villa