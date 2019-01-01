Aston Villa boss Smith hails Nakamba after Chelsea display

The Zimbabwe international was one of the stand-out players for the Claret and Blue Army against Frank Lampard’s men

manager Dean Smith has praised Marvelous Nakamba following his performance in their 2-1 defeat to in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Mason Mount’s effort denied the Claret and Blue Army a share of the points in the encounter after ’s Trezeguet had cancelled out Tammy Abraham’s opener.

The Zimbabwe international delivered an impressive defensive display in the match, making five tackles and they had a 92% passing accuracy.

"I thought Naka had a really good performance [against Chelsea], he broke things up and used the ball well," Smith told the club's website.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Villa Park outfit in August from Belgian side and has made 10 appearances across all competitions.

Nakamba will hope to help Villa return to winning ways when they take on on Sunday.