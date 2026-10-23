Asian Football Confederation perform shock U-turn to back Gianni Infantino for fourth term as FIFA president

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Gianni Infantino has received a significant boost in his quest for a fourth term as FIFA president after the Asian Football Confederation performed a dramatic U-turn to endorse his leadership. The move comes just months after the AFC joined other continental bodies in a fierce criticism of the Swiss-Italian official over a controversial World Cup investment plan.

Advertisement

AFC endorse Infantino in Tokyo

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa threw the AFC's weight behind the incumbent FIFA president at an extraordinary congress in Japan, as reported by the Associated Press. The public endorsement provides crucial support from the 47-nation confederation ahead of March's election.

The deadline for challengers to step forward is November 18, though Infantino currently stands unopposed. Securing the backing of the Asian bloc virtually guarantees his continuation at the helm of world football's governing body.

Salman affirms Asian support

Getty Images

Speaking directly to Infantino in Tokyo, Sheikh Salman assured the FIFA boss that the vast majority of Asian member states were firmly behind his re-election bid following his extensive global lobbying.

"We affirm our full commitment to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as the FIFA president," Sheikh Salman declared. "You’ve visited a lot of countries in Asia. I’ve spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling, and I think your commitment is clear as well."

Advertisement Advertisement

Acknowledging the extensive globe-trotting that has characterised Infantino's campaign for support, the AFC chief added: "Thank you for being here. I know you have been everywhere. I don’t know how you can do it. But I’m sure that you set a record for being in almost every country."

Related Topics

Sheikh Salman concluded his initial remarks by underlining the collective stance of the confederation. "My feeling is, I’m sure, the feeling of most of my members. And I’ve said that to you," he stated. "As one Asian family, we are ready to move forward, united in your support, Gianni. I want to make that clear today."

Moving past the investment controversy

The endorsement marks a stark departure from the AFC's stance just two months ago, when they aligned with UEFA and CONCACAF to condemn Infantino for a "fundamental breach of trust." That fallout stemmed from a scrapped $4.2 billion scheme to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments to private investors, which Infantino recently apologised for during a meeting in Zurich.

Advertisement

Addressing the recent friction, Sheikh Salman said: "Gianni, I want to make it clear: Yes, we had some issues we spoke about in the past. But let’s not relate the two things together. I think the last few days we met in Zurich, you made it clear that there’s a true understanding between us.

"The past I’m sure is part of our history. We’ve all, I’m sure, learned important lessons from it. What matters now is how we move forward together. I think everyone has questions, and I’m sure the answers will be available, whether to us in Asia or the rest of the world."

Advertisement

Taking the podium, Infantino acknowledged his missteps before highlighting the massive financial growth under his tenure. "When you do many things, you do - hopefully, as we did, many good things - you do some mistakes as well," Infantino said. "The important, however, is, as you said, to learn, to learn always from the experience, from the mistakes, to apologise, to move ahead, to come together, to unite, to build for our future, for your future.

"Before I started as FIFA president, each of you - some of you are still [here] and still remember that time - each of you was receiving $1m every four years. As of the first of January of next year, it will be $25m."

Advertisement

March election looms for unopposed president

Getty Images

With the AFC's hefty voting bloc now firmly in his corner, Infantino is positioned to cruise through the upcoming electoral process. Rival candidates have until mid-November to declare their intentions, but a serious challenger remains highly unlikely to emerge.

As Infantino continues to leverage increased financial backing for member nations, his path to a fourth consecutive term at the FIFA summit appears all but secure ahead of the March congress.