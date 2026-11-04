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Conference League
team-logoMonaco
Stade Louis II, Monaco
team-logoFC Nordsjaelland
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 8
Falza Rivaldi
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AS Monaco vs FC Nordsjälland live today: who is showing / broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Monaco vs FC Nordsjaelland
Monaco
FC Nordsjaelland
Conference League

AS Monaco play FC Nordsjälland in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app onto your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Stade Louis II, Monaco

AS Monaco face FC Nordsjälland on 05.11.2026, with kick-off at 21:00.

How to watch AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland live today: TV channel and live stream

What's been happening with AS Monaco and FC Nordsjälland?

Monaco have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive games. They most recently lost 3-1 to Paris FC in Ligue 1. That run also includes a convincing 3-0 win over SC Freiburg in the Conference League and a 2-1 away win at CSKA Sofia. Across the five games, Monaco scored eight goals and conceded five.

Nordsjælland's last five matches have brought one win, three draws and one defeat. Most recently, they lost 2-3 to FC Midtjylland in the Superliga. Their latest Conference League outing ended in a 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia. Across those five games, Nordsjælland scored nine goals and conceded ten.

ASM

ASM - Form

CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
LIL
D1-1
PAR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

LYN
D3-3
CSS
D2-2
SIF
D1-1
EFB
W0-1
MID
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Line-ups

Monaco vs FC Nordsjaelland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Formation
FC Nordsjaelland crest
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
3-4-3
L. HradeckyL. HradeckyJ. TezeJ. TezeC. MawissaC. MawissaVandersonVandersonE. DierE. DierD. ZakariaD. ZakariaA. GolovinA. GolovinM. DetourbetM. DetourbetT. MinaminoT. MinaminoL. CamaraL. CamaraP. BrunnerP. BrunnerA. HansenA. HansenP. AnkersenP. AnkersenN. MarkmannN. MarkmannS. AcquahS. AcquahN. RoejkjaerN. RoejkjaerR. NorheimR. NorheimJ. LaehteenmaekiJ. LaehteenmaekiM. BrinkM. BrinkI. AdelI. AdelV. BerthelsenV. BerthelsenA. LindA. Lind
FC Nordsjaelland crest
FC Nordsjaelland
FCN
4-2-3-1
Monaco

Starting XI

FC Nordsjaelland

Manager

  • Luis
  • J. Olsen

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Form

ASM

ASM - Form

CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
SCF
W3-0
LIL
D1-1
PAR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

LYN
D3-3
CSS
D2-2
SIF
D1-1
EFB
W0-1
MID
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Head-to-head record

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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