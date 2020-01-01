Arteta out to end Arsenal's Old Trafford hoodoo against Man Utd

The Spanish tactician is hopeful his side can bounce back from a recent league defeat and claim a rare victory at a venue they tend to struggle at

manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to end the club's 14-year run of failing to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford when they face on Sunday.

The Gunners' last league win at the venue now dates back to September 2006 with the Red Devils since going 13 games undefeated in the clash when played on their soil.

After losing 1-0 to last weekend, Arteta saw his side claim a 3-0 win against Dundalk in the on Thursday as they continued their perfect start in that competition.

Arsenal have however now lost consecutive games in the Premier League and Arteta has welcomed the chance to get back to winning ways by ending their Old Trafford hoodoo.

"I think it's been 14 years since Arsenal have won a Premier League game at United and, after the defeat like we had against Leicester last week, I think it's the perfect scenario to go there and try to do that," Arteta said on Friday.

"I'm not concerned about performances because you can see the trend and how we are evolving. It's just those margins, how we manage the margins within the games and those game moments when we try to get wins and not lose those games.

"It was against [in a 3-1 defeat], we had two or three chances to do what they did, the same with and the one against Leicester which was a different game because they approached the game in a really different way.

"But again, we will go to Old Trafford with the same mindset to go there and try to win the football match and improve, every three or four days. We are in a process and hopefully we will be a more solid and ruthless team week in and week out."

In Arsenal's favour ahead of Sunday's clash is the fact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have failed to win any of their three home games in the league this season. The Gunners have also won two of their last three Premier League games against the Red Devils with their most recent match ending in a 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

Arteta will be hoping star attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can rediscover his scoring touch against United with the forward failing to strike in his past five league outings - his longest such drought since November 2014 while playing for .