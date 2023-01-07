Arteta defiant about Arsenal touchline antics: I'd change if I was doing anything wrong!

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism of his behaviour on the touchline and insists he has done nothing wrong.

Arteta frustrated against Newcastle

Slammed referee in news conference

Has defended behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta struggled to control his emotions during Arsenal's goalless Premier League draw aganst Newcastle on Monday. The coach clashed with opposite number Eddie Howe and described referee Andrew Madley's failure to award his side a penalty as "scandalous." Arsenal have since been hit with an FA charge after several players confronted Madley after he decided not to award a spot-kick late in the game. Arteta has now spoken out about his behaviour and been asked whether he will try to change his ways.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That is me and I will try all the time to be better and whatever I do, if it is tomorrow, the next day, or the next one, is to make the club stronger and my players better, to play better, and to win," he told reporters. "But if I have to do something, I will do it, and if I have to change something, believe me I will look in the mirror myself and change it very quickly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table but the Gunners now face a crunch run of fixtures that will test the manager's temperament and his team's title credentials. The north Londoners face Tottenham, Man Utd, Everton and Brentford in the top flight before hosting defending champions Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners turn their attentions to the FA Cup next, with a third-round tie against Oxford United on Monday.