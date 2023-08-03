'It looks a bit strange' - Arsene Wenger's emotional reaction to seeing his statue outside of Arsenal's stadium

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger says he felt "emotional" after seeing his statue at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal unveiled statue of Wenger

Coach's achievements celebrated

He expressed emotional pride

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal unveiled a statue of legendary manager Wenger outside Emirates Stadium last week, honouring his significant contributions to the club during his 22-year tenure. Wenger is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers in history, having revolutionised the English game and achieved remarkable success with the Gunners. He guided the club to three Premier League titles, including the memorable 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04, as well as a record seven FA Cups. He also led Arsenal to their first-ever Champions League final in 2006. The unveiling of the statue marks Wenger's place alongside other club legends Tony Adams, Herbert Chapman, Thierry Henry, and Dennis Bergkamp, who have also been immortalized outside the stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wenger shared his emotional reaction to the statue unveiling, telling the club's website: "It looks a bit strange to look at yourself not moving! But it’s emotional because it’s an honour and overall, I always wanted to be part of this club, and somewhere I feel I’m part of this club forever and that’s where I want to be. So, I’m happy because I’m where I want to be."

He added: "I was always animated by the energy of working for something that’s bigger than me. Overall, I feel that my contribution was to make this club what it deserves to be: one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, when I come now and I see the stadium, I see my work was worth it because I feel that this stadium made me suffer. I’m happy to stand in the shade of this stadium because I had some sleepless nights because of it!"

"But overall, it’s great to see it and come back to see such a fantastic atmosphere now, with our fans and with the team doing well. For me, it’s a great satisfaction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wenger's statue represents a lasting tribute to his immense influence on Arsenal and the broader footballing world. His tenure at the club brought unprecedented success and helped shape the club's identity, leaving a profound impact on its history. The unveiling of the statue serves as a reminder of Wenger's enduring legacy at Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? With the statue now a permanent fixture outside Emirates Stadium, Wenger's legacy will continue to be celebrated by Arsenal fans and visitors for generations to come. Arsenal begin their 2023-24 season on August 6 against Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.