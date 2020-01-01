Arsenal’s Saka nearly matches 21-year Premier League assist record

The teenager’s excellent cross for Eddie Nketiah saw him join the English top-flight’s hallowed ranks

Bukayo Saka became the second-youngest player to assist in consecutive Premier League appearances on Sunday.

The teenager was a 19th-minute replacement for injured Sead Kolasinac in ’s 3-2 comeback triumph over at the Emirates.

Sead's taken a heavy knock to his head and arm after an awkward landing - and he's unable to continue...



🔛 Saka

↩️ Kolasinac



🔴 0-1 🔵 (18)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/QqLpkOvqCw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020

Saka made his impact felt eight minutes later after teeing up Eddie Nketiah for the Gunners’ equaliser after the visitors’ shock first-minute lead.

In the process, he is behind ’s Francis Jeffers as the youngest player to assist in consecutive English outings.

18y 171d - Aged 18 years and 171 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player to assist in consecutive Premier League appearances since Francis Jeffers for Everton in April 1999 (18y 89d). Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/nFBksVXNaS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2020

Since his promotion to Arsenal’s senior squad, the Anglo-Nigerian has turned heads with his impressive showings that saw him bag 10 assists across all competitions this term.

It will be recalled that Saka became the player with most assists this season after aiding Alexandre Lacazette's goal in the 1-0 win at on Thursday.

5 - Bukayo Saka has registered five assists in the Europa League this season (excluding qualifiers), more than any other player. Creator. pic.twitter.com/FqGJJxW0iM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2020

That was his fifth so far in the European competition ahead of ' Borna Barisic (4) and Lisbon duo of Wenderson Gelano and Nuno Sequeira (4 each).

He would be hoping to continue with his commendable run when Mikel Arteta’s men welcome the Greek outfit in Thursday’s Europa Last 32 return leg clash.