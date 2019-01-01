Arsenal's Pepe earns Carragher’s praise after West Ham United performance

The Ivory Coast international delivered a five-star showing to help the Gunners secure a crucial away win against the Hammers

legend Jamie Carragher has praised winger Nicolas Pepe for his impressive display against on Monday.

The Gunners’ summer signing delivered a man-of-the-match performance to help his side come from behind to clinch a 3-1 victory against the Hammers.

Pepe, who has been struggling to adapt to the Premier League since his big-money move from , gave Freddie Ljungberg’s men the lead, firing a curling effort past goalkeeper David Martin after Gabriel Martinelli had levelled for the Gunners.

The international then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seal the victory at the London Stadium.

Carragher has expressed his delight with the performance of the 24-year-old winger and defended his struggles since his arrival in the English top-flight.

"I was delighted that he scored because it’s not easy coming into the Premier League, big signing, things haven’t gone well and the manager that signed you has left the club," he said on Monday Night Football.

"I was delighted to see Pepe start but also to get this goal. It's fantastic, left-footer, he bends it in."

Pepe will hope to sparkle again when Arsenal travel to to take on Standard Liege in Thursday’s game.