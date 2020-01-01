Arsenal’s Luiz equals Sonko’s unwanted Premier League record in awful show at Manchester City

The Brazilian has written his name in the wrong side of English top flight’s history book as the Gunners were silenced at the Etihad Stadium

David Luiz has equalled Ibrahima Sonko’s undesirable Premier League following having conceded a penalty in ’s 3-0 defeat to .

He becomes the first player to have given away four penalties in a single top-flight season since Jose Fonte at in 2016-17, living up to his reputation as one of the most unreliable defenders in European football.

Also in this rank includes the ex- international, Gary Caldwell, Claus Lundekvam, Ken Monkou and Luc Nijholt.

The English topflight returned on Wednesday after over three month of suspension following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Luiz was brought in as a replacement for injured Pablo Mari with just 24 minutes into the first half, and the hosts profited from his howler to take a first-half lead.

The Brazilian’s miserable miscalculation allowed Raheem Sterling fire past goalkeeper Bernd Leno before the break – his first goal of 2020.

Things got worse for the 33-year-old after he was dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor for a clumsy challenge on international Riyad Mahrez – as the Citizens were awarded a penalty.

Kevin de Bruyne stepped up to score as Pep Guardiola went two goals up before Phil Foden completed the damage in the closing stages of the game.

With that, Luiz becomes the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham against Bournemouth in August 2015.

Sonko achieved that unwanted feat during the 2007-08 season while at Reading where he spent four seasons before heading for , then loan spells at and Portsmouth.

Following his release by the Potters, the defender was signed by Championship team Ipswich Town on a one-year deal before moving to newly promoted Turkish Süper Lig side Akhisar Belediyespor on 15 August 2012.

Defeat for the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium mean they now have a slim chance of qualifying for next season’s . They are ninth in the log having accrued 40 points from 29 league games – eight points adrift of fourth-placed Frank Lampard’s with nine games to play.