Arsenal’s Iwobi leads early arrivals in Nigeria camp for Seychelles clash

The Super Eagles nest has begun to fill up ahead of Friday’s dead-rubber qualifier versus the Pirates in Asaba

national team camp is beginning to bubble ahead of Friday’s qualifier against Seychelles.

Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Semi Ajayi, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ikouwem Utin, Ndifreke Effiong and Valentine Ozornwafor are the early birds as more players are expected before dinner.

Although Gernot Rohr’s men have booked a place in 2019, they would be hoping to end the qualification series on a high note.



The game billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium will be seen as one of the three-time African champions’ build-up matches for the biennial competition in the north African nation.



The first leg ended 3-0 with Odion Ighalo, Chidozie Awaziem and Ahmed Musa finding the net at Stade Linite, Victoria.

Four days later, Nigeria will take on the Pharaohs at the same venue.