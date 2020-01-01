Arsenal's Aubameyang ends Premier League goal drought at Emirates Stadium

The Gabonese star rescued a point for Mikel Arteta's side with his first league goal at home this season

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his Premier League goal drought at Emirates Stadium with his equaliser in their 1-1 draw against on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old striker ended a run of 648 minutes without a league goal at home, by completing a fine team move to cancel out Theo Walcott's opener in the 52nd minute.

648 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended a run of 648 minutes without a Premier League goal at the Emirates. Overdue. pic.twitter.com/zDfLHcEbqv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

Aubameyang’s last league goal at Emirates Stadium was in July against where he scored a brace in their final fixture for the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Wednesday's strike was the Gabonese’s third goal of the season after 13 league appearances and his first goal from open play since their league opener against on September 12.

Although the result stretched the Gunners' unbeaten streak to six matches, Arteta remains positive on Aubameyang's goalscoring form.

“Hopefully it's going to change everything dramatically and he's going to start to score every game because this is what we need at the moment,” Arteta said after the match.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, dismissed the attention on him as Arsenal continue their struggle in the Premier League.

They remain 15th in the league table with 14 points from 13 matches while enduring their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1974-75 season.

He said; "At the moment, I'm a guy when things are going wrong I just work a lot, I try to do my job, to give everything, and I give my advice inside [the club], and it's true I've not spoken a lot in the last few weeks, but I'm here and I want to talk on the pitch, that's it.

"I think tonight is not about my goal and me, it's about the team. As I say, we need points, it doesn't matter if I score, the most important thing is to get points."

Arsenal will be targeting their first Premier League win since November 1 (1-0 win over ) when they visit at the Goodison Park on Saturday.