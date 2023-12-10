Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Women's Super League returns with a cracker after the international break, as Chelsea and Arsenal lock horns against each other in top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Blues are the only team with an undefeated record left in the English top-flight and currently sit three points clear at the summit after a spotless November as they beat Aston Villa, Everton, Liverpool, and Leicester, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three in the process.

But Sunday's game will be a stern test to their title-defence against an Arsenal side who themselves harbour hopes of a title challenge.

After picking up just one point from their opening two league outings, the Gunners have put a shaky start behind them and are riding on a six-game winning streak in WSL.

They took 12 points from four games last month, which included a statement 2-1 victory over Man City, and a 3-0 win over West Ham last time out. The hosts are just three points further back in second position, so a win here would help them close the gap.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium in north London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Two, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The Gunners will remain without the services of Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie, with the trio at various stages of recovery from respective anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Forward Lina Hurtig is set to miss out as well after she picked up an muscular issue while on international duty with Sweden.

On the flip side, former ACL victims Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema gained vital minutes under their belt over the international break for their respective countries, and are good to go here.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's star-woman Sam Kerr missed out on the international break with Australia due to a foot injury, but is fully fit for Sunday's clash. The Blues will welcome talented winger Guro Reiten and former German midfielder Melanie Leupolz back to fold, but Catarina Macario (ACL), Katerina Svitkova (knee), Jelena Cankovic (calf) and Millie Bright (knee) are definitely out.

Lauren James has become a key player for Chelsea and is the top-scorer currently with six goals. She is surely one to watch out alongside Kerr in attack this Sunday.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Nusken, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, James; Kerr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Cuthbert, Cankovic Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/5/23 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal FA WSL 5/3/23 Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal FA Women's League Cup 26/2/23 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal FA Cup Women 15/1/23 Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea FA WSL 17/4/22 Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea FA Cup Women

