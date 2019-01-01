Arsenal vs Standard Liege: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners can move clear of their rivals at the top of Group F by picking up maximum points in front of home fans

will attempt to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions when they welcome Standard Liege to the Emirates Stadium in the .

The Gunners beat Eintracht Frankfurt well on matchday one and are joint top of Group F, ahead of their Belgian visitors on goal difference, so a win in front of home support on Thursday will see them move clear.

Unai Emery is expected to continue blooding young players at this stage of the competition and a number of potential future stars have been giving the Spanish coach plenty to think about.

Standard, who are second in the Belgian First Division, won't be easy opponents though, and come into the match high on confidence having sustained an unbeaten run of five matches.

Game Arsenal vs Standard Liege Date Thursday, October 3 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on TV on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate or it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport player app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport player

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Tierney, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Luiz, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Bola Midfielders Ceballos, Ozil, Torreira, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Burton Forwards Aubameyang, Pepe, Willock, Nelson, Martinelli, Saka, Balogun

Alexandre Lacazette misses out thanks to an ankle injury, while Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to play a part as he recovers from a minor knock.

Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin are expected to feature as they both continue their road to full match fitness following lengthy lay offs, while Gabriel Martinelli could be given a chance in attack.

Potential Arsenal XI: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Chambers, Tierney; Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Pepe, Saka; Martinelli.

Position Standard Liege squad Goalkeepers Gillet, Milinkovic-Savic, Bodart Defenders Goreux, Vanheusden, Lavalee, Fai, Miangue, Gavory, Vojvoda, Laifis, Sangare Midfielders Cimirot, Carcela, Limbombe, Boljevic, Amallah, Bokadi, Lestienne, Bastien, Mpoku Forwards Cop, Emond, Dragus, Oulare, Avenatti

Arsenal will come up against a relatively youthful squad in Standard Liege, who will be without experienced campaigners such as Sebastien Pocognoli and Orlando Sa.

The Gunners back line will have to keep a close eye on Paul Mpoku, who has the capacity to cause issues from midfield, and striker Renaud Emond, who has four goals in eight league appearances this season.

Potential Standard Liege XI: Bodart; Vojvoda, Bokadi, Laifis, Gavory; Cimirot, Bastien, Mpoku, Amallah, Lestienne; Emond.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are heavy favourites to win at 1/3 with bet365. Visitors Standard Liege, who lost all four previous meetings with the Gunners, are rated 8/1 to win and a draw is available at 17/4.

Match Preview

Arsenal have made a reasonably acceptable start to the 2019-20 season, suffering just one defeat in nine games thus far - against title-chasing - and there is an air of optimism around the Emirates.

They come into the game against Standard Liege having secured a point away to and the Europa League grants Emery the opportunity continue testing which young players have what it takes.

Despite the overriding positivity, one concern for Arsenal fans has been the form of big-money signing Nicolas Pepe, who has scored just once in eight outings since arriving from for £72 million ($89m) in the summer.

With that in mind, the international may be given the opportunity to build up his confidence by starting the match against Standard, with Emery suggesting he will improve with more game time.

“He needs to play, get confidence, know progressively better the other players,” said the Arsenal boss ahead of the game. “Every player needs time when they arrive here - young players or players as important as Pepe."

While the spotlight may be on Pepe, others, such as Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka will be keen to carry on their impressive form, knowing that opportunities will be more difficult to come by further into the season.