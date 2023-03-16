Arsenal vs Sporting: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Sporting in the Europa League on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and they have a lot to do in front of their home fans to secure qualification.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League and will hope to continue with their impressive form. An unprecedented Premier League and Europa League double beckons for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will try to keep no stone unturned to achieve that milestone.

Meanwhile, Sporting are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions before they head to north London. However, they have not won on English soil since 2005, which could be a cause for concern. Moreover, Arsenal have kept four clean sheets in their last four Europa League home matches, shutting out Villarreal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and Zurich in the process.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and stream live online.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Sporting CP Date: March 16, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT app/website

Arsenal team news & squad

Arsenal will miss Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah with injuries. Fabio Vieira might be handed an opportunity to start the game after impressing in the first leg.

Arsenal possible XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Partey, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Smith Rowe

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner, Hillson. Defenders White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Tierney. Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka. Forwards Saka, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus.

Sporting CP team news & squad

Sporting will be without Hidemasa Morita and Sebastian Coates due to suspension, while former Gunner Hector Bellerin might miss out with a knee injury alongside Daniel Braganca.

Sporting CP possible XI: Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao