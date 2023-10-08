Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal and Manchester City will face off in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium Sunday. The team from Manchester are the league leaders with 18 points from seven league matches, and Arsenal and Tottenham close behind in the chase, with 17 points.

The Gunners are one of the only two teams who are still unbeaten in the league this season, after City's solid run was ended by Wolves in their most recent outing. Mikel Arteta's side, however, are heading into the fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Lens in the group stage of the Champions League.

After two back-to-back defeats, one of them in the Carabao Cup, Pep Guardiola's team bounced back with a win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in the mid-week clash. Suffering two defeats in a row in the middle of a season has become a rare occurrence for City and the last time that happened was back in January 2023.

Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off time & date

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

It will kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka, who has scored in his last two home games against City, may be a doubt for Sunday's match due to an injury he picked up against Lens on Tuesday.

Gabriel Martinelli has been absent from the last four games and Jurrien Timber is the only long-term injury concern for the team after suffering a torn ACL on the opening weekend.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Jesus, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Manchester City team news

Rodri will not be available for selection as he received a red card in the match against Nottingham Forest.

Kevin de Bruyne is sidelined due to a torn hamstring, and his absence is significant because he has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six league matches against Arsenal.

John Stones remains unavailable as he continues to deal with a hip problem. Bernardo Silva has returned from injury and featured against Leipzig after missing the previous three games.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Arsenal 1 - 1 Manchester City Community Shield April 2023 Manchester City 4 - 1 Arsenal Premier League February 2023 Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester City Premier League January 2023 Manchester City 1 - 0 Arsenal FA Cup January 2022 Arsenal 1 - 2 Manchester City Premier League

