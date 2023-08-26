Arsenal vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will take on Fulham in a Premier League London derby on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won their last three matches including the Community Shield and will be confident of making it three wins in a row in the league.
Fulham started their season with a win away from home against Everton but then lost 0-3 to Brentford in their most recent outing. The game against the Gunners is the start of a series of difficult fixtures for Saturday's visitors as they face Tottenham and Manchester City in their games after this one.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Arsenal vs Fulham kick-off time
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm BST
|Venue:
|Emirates Stadium
The game between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom as part of their 3pm blackout. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
Due to his sending off in the victory over Palace, Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will be forced to miss the upcoming London derby through suspension. He will join Jurrien Timber, who he replaced and is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury, on the absentee list.
Additionally, strikers Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun are both in the treatment room with respective knee and foot problems, further limiting the team's options.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Runarsson, Raya
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko, Tierney, Tavares, White, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Lokonga, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos
Fulham team news
Tim Ream's dismissal due to two yellow cards in the loss to Brentford paves the way for Calvin Bassey to potentially start alongside Issa Diop in the upcoming match.
Other than Ream's absence, Fulham faces no additional selection issues for Saturday's game. Joao Palhinha is back from a shoulder injury and the Portugal international is expected to be immediately reinstated into the starting lineup.
Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Traore, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodák, Leno, Wickens
|Defenders:
|Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Kongolo, Mbabu, Bassey
|Midfielders:
|Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Pereira, Palhinha, Lukic, Francois, Harris, Knockaert
|Forwards:
|Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinícius, Muniz, Stansfield, Jiménez
Head-to-Head Record
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2023
|Fulham 0 - 3 Arsenal
|Premier League
|August 2022
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Fulham
|Premier League
|April 2021
|Arsenal 1 - 1 Fulham
|Premier League
|September 2020
|Fulham 0 - 3 Arsenal
|Premier League
|January 2019
|Arsenal 4 - 1 Fulham
|Premier League