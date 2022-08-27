Arsenal vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Gunners are the only side in the Premier League still to boast a 100 per cent record, but will that run continue in Saturday's London derby?

Arsenal have enjoyed a faultless start to their 2022-23 Premier League campaign, taking maximum points from their opening three games, and will want to see that run extended when taking on Fulham. The Cottagers are also unbeaten following their return to the English top-flight and will make a short trip to Emirates Stadium in confident mood.

Will the Gunners remain the only team with a 100 per cent record this season or can Marco Silva’s side spring a surprise in the derby encounter? GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with events in north London.

Arsenal vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Fulham Date: August 27, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Fulham will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream live via Sky Go.

In the United States, the action can be caught on NBC, through NBCSports.com or the Peacock Premium streaming service.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go US NBC NBCSports.com/Peacock Premium

Arsenal squad & team news

Mikel Arteta has an almost fully-fit squad at his disposal, with only Reiss Nelson ruled out as he nurses a thigh complaint.

Arsenal have named the same starting XI in all three of their games so far, with there no need to tinker with a winning formula.

If that approach is favoured again then Ben White will continue at right-back, Gabriel Jesus will lead the line in attack and the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu will have to wait patiently on the bench.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Bellerin Midfielders Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Vieira, Maitland-Niles, Zinchenko Forwards Nketiah, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Jesus, Nelson

Fulham squad & team news

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon will be unavailable for the Cottagers, while Neeskens Kebano is a doubt as he struggles to shake off a groin injury.

With a much-changed Fulham side having suffered a shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Crawley Town in midweek, Silva will revert back to his tried and tested against Arsenal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, with three goals to his name this season, will spearhead the attack, while Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha will slot into the midfield and Issa Diop will be hoping for his first Premier League minutes since joining from West Ham.