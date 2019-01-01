Arsenal vs Fiorentina: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Arsenal continue their pre-season campaign with an ICC match against Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday.
The Gunners have already chalked up victories over the Colorado Rapids and Bayern Munich this summer, and are aiming to make it three in a row before meeting Real Madrid in midweek.
The Viola, meanwhile, finished last season in woeful form but scored a 2-1 win over Guadalajara earlier this week to boost their morale ahead of this clash against the Premier League side.
|Game
|Arsenal vs Fiorentina
|Date
|Saturday, July 20
|Time
|11pm BST / 6pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the US, the match can be streamed via ESPN+. It is not being broadcast on TV.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|n/a
|ESPN+
In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and available to stream on Premier Sports HD.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Premier Sports 1
|Premier Sports HD
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Arsenal squad
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Martinez, Macey
|Defenders
|Bellerin, Jenkinson, Chambers, Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding, Mavropanos, Medley, Monreal, Kolasinac, Thompson, Maitland-Niles
|Midfielders
|Xhaka, Burton, Olayinka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Nelson, Smith Rowe
|Forwards
|Martinelli, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, John-Jules
Unai Emery heaped praise on the club’s young stars after their win over Bayern Munich and confirmed that he will use them extensively in this fixture.
Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have not travelled due to recent international commitments, while Laurent Koscielny is in dispute with the club and will not feature.
|Position
|Fiorentina squad
|Goalkeepers
|Dragowski, Terracciano
|Defenders
|Milenkovic, Pezzella, Hugo, Rasmussen, Ceccherini, Hristov, Hancko, Terzic, Venuti, Biraghi
|Midfielders
|Benassi, Zurkowski, Dabo, Cristoforo, Castrovilli, Saponara, Eysseric, Medja, Montiel, Lakti
|Forwards
|Sottil, Chiesa, Simeone, Vlahovic, Baez
Cristobal Montiel is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury in Fiorentina’s previous outing.
Meanwhile, Marco Benassi and Gaetano Castrovilli should shake minor problems to be involved in the squad.
Betting & Match Odds
Arsenal are warm 10/11 favourites at Bet365. Fiorentina can be backed at 14/5 while a draw is priced at 13/5.
Match Preview
Arsenal can tell that they have made a positive start to pre-season by the fact that the greatest concern for them is the state of Mesut Ozil’s hair.
The former Germany international playmaker has admitted that a lost bet with Alexandre Lacazette has resulted in him bleaching his locks peroxide blonde, but on the field everything has so far gone smoothly for the Gunners, who have picked up wins over the Colorado Rapids and Bayern Munich.
Additionally, they appear to be making progress in the transfer window, with a deal for Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba apparently nearing after Tottenham made a bid to hijack the move, while slow headway seems to be being made with regards their swoop to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic.
Arsenal, it seems, will have a youthful look to them this season – at least that is what manager Unai Emery intends if the youngsters continue to perform well this summer.
“Our responsibility in this club for the history, present and future is to give young players a chance. If they deserve minutes they'll get minutes. I’m very happy with them and their work,” he said after the victory over the Bundesliga champions.
“We are going to play against Fiorentina on Saturday and will use young players. It's another chance for them to show us how they can respond.
“For them it's important that each match and each training they give us their performance and energy. We have the responsibility with the young players to give them chances.”
With three weeks before Emery has to name a side to face Newcastle in the opening weekend of league action, the Spaniard still has time to finalise his plans, while their opponents in Charlotte, Fiorentina, are still in the early stages of their preparations.
After finishing last term on a 14-match winless run, any victories are welcome for the Florence outfit, as new owner Rocco Commisso seemed to suggest after watching his side overcome Guadalajara 2-1 thanks to efforts from Giovanni Simeone and Riccardo Sottil.
“I thought we’d lose because the Mexicans can play,” he admitted, frankly.
Fiorentina once again go into the weekend’s match as outsiders and it would be an even greater upset if they could overcome an in-form Arsenal.