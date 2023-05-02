Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Predictions: Tips and odds for Premier League showdown

Goal brings you the latest Arsenal vs Chelsea betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Tuesday's 20:00 Premier League kick off

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League title are quickly turning into a dream following Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Manchester City, and the Gunners return to action on Tuesday when hosting struggling Chelsea.

That defeat at the Etihad Stadium means Mikel Arteta's side are now only two points clear of the second-place Citizens, who have two games in hand on their rivals and seem destined for another league trophy.

If Arsenal want to retain any hope of winning the title this season, then they need to pick up all three points at home to Chelsea, who have lost all five matches since Frank Lampard's return and are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the European places.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Predictions

Arsenal to win & Bukayo Saka to score anytime @ 16/5 with bet365

Over 3.5 Goals @ 11/5 with bet365

Trevor Chalobah to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Saka to lead Gunners' response

While most of the footballing world may have written off Arsenal in the title race after that defeat to City, Arteta will refuse to let his side go down without a fight, and they look to have a great chance of ending their four-game winless run against Chelsea.

Bringing back Lampard until the end of the campaign has yet to have the desired effect for the Blues, who have lost all five of his matches in charge and have only scored one goal.

All seems lost with the current direction of Chelsea, who are reportedly closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino, and they could be put to the sword by an Arsenal side still smarting from that Etihad loss.

Arsenal have only lost one of their 16 home league matches this term, and they should be able to extend that impressive record against an opposition that have tasted success just once from their last 13 away encounters across all competitions.

To bump up the price, it may prove prudent to back Bukayo Saka to get on the scoresheet. The England international has 13 league goals so far this campaign - only Gabriel Martinelli has more for the Gunners - with three of those coming in his last three outings at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Bet 1: Arsenal to win & Bukayo Saka to score anytime @ 16/5 with bet365

Goals on the agenda

Arsenal are a wounded animal coming into this encounter, and they will be eager to put a show on for a packed Emirates, a venue the Gunners have only failed to score at once this season.

The north London outfit are the second-highest scorers in the division - notching 78 times - while over 3.5 goals have landed in their last six home league games.

As for Chelsea, they are yet to keep a clean sheet under Lampard - conceding nine times in total - while they have only managed one shutout in their last nine top-flight clashes.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Bet 2: Over 3.5 Goals @ 11.5 with bet365

Englishman to attract referee's attention

With Arsenal expected to put in an attacking performance and see lots of possession, the chance of a Chelsea player going in the books looks relatively high, and Trevor Chalobah offers value at 9/4 to be booked.

The English defender has been shown four yellows in the league - only three players have more for the Blues - with the most recent of those coming in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the middle of April.

Should the likes of Saka, Gabriel Jesus or Martinelli get the chance to run at Chalobah, the 23-year-old could find himself in some trouble and be forced to unceremoniously bring his opponent down.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Bet 3: Trevor Chalobah to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365