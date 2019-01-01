Arsenal vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners are chasing a win in their first home Premier League match of the 2019-20 season, having won the last 10 against the Clarets

After getting their Premier League campaign off to a winning start against Newcastle, play host to at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Even without being at their best, a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sufficient to take the points home from St. James’ Park last Sunday.

Now Unai Emery’s side face a team renowned for being stuffy and difficult to play against, with the Clarets’ own top-flight adventure for the campaign beginning with a fine 3-0 home win over .

Game Arsenal vs Burnley Date Saturday, August 17 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Sokratis, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, David Luiz, Kolasinac Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Ceballos, Ozil Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nelson, Pepe

Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal; Willock, Guendouzi; Nelson, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Hart, Pope, Legzdins, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Long, Senior, Pieters, Dunne Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, McNeil Forwards Barnes, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez

Burnley starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are 3/10 to keep their winning streak against Burnley going at bet365. A draw is priced at 9/2, while a Burnley victory is a 9/1 long shot.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Arsenal’s first home game of the 2019-20 Premier League season will pit them against perennial overachievers Burnley.

Unai Emery’s side got their campaign off to a satisfactory start last weekend as they went to Newcastle and picked up a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but with their new signings to integrate into the first team, as well as Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac to return to action, the Spaniard only expects his side to become stronger.

“We need to improve. We were happy with the three points and we played seriously, but I want to improve on each position for us,” Emery admitted on Thursday.

“We need to and can improve with the same players and other players who were out of that match. My idea is to be more competitive in each position.

“We worked very well that match, above all defensively we worked very compact. The balance, we must improve.”

Reaching the top four, and thereby securing football next term, is the chief goal for the Gunners before the end of May 2020.

Burnley, meanwhile, begin the season with more modest aims. The Turf Moor side, first and foremost, must secure their place in the division, though if their opening weekend victory over Southampton is anything to go by, they will be hopeful of putting together the type of form that allowed them to reach Europe 12 months ago.

While the Clarets are the type of side that Arsenal have traditionally struggled against in recent years, the Gunners are the only team that Dyche’s men have failed to win a point against since winning promotion back into the elite in 2016.

“I didn’t know about that statistic, but we’ve been in the league long enough to get something from the lot of them, so hopefully that goes in our favour this weekend,” Dyche commented on Thursday.

Article continues below

“But they are a good side, the manager is tweaking and changing things, and they are slightly more defensive, but still have the weapons to open up the game.

“They are a top side, but we’ve shown before we can take points off the top sides.”

With the Gunners having won the last ten Premier League fixtures between the clubs, they are going for an incredible eleven on Saturday.