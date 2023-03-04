Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth in the Premier League from the UK as well as kick-off time and team news...

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have never kept a Premier League clean sheet against Arsenal, winning just one of their 11 meetings with them in the competition.

If the Gunners play to their potential they should get the three points to further consolidate their position at the top of the league table.

They head into this fixture after smashing four past Everton and should be confident. However, things do not look good for their opponents as they are struggling in the 19th spot with 21 points and desperately need a win. They got thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City in the previous match and might succumb to Mikel Arteta's troops as well if they fail to pull up their socks.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, as well as how to stream live online.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Bournemouth Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), there will be no broadcast of the match.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK N/A N/A

Arsenal team news & squad

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny continue to remain out of action due to injuries.

Eddie Nketiah remains doubtful with an ankle knock and might be in for a bench role, whereas Jorginho might make way for Thomas Partey in midfield.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Partey Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson, Saka.

Bournemouth team news & squad

Bournemouth are likely to miss the services of Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier after the trio were injured against Manchester City.

Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Cook are also doubtful while Ilya Zabarnyi and David Brooks are also out of contention.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Lerma, Traore; Solanke