Arsenal vs Wolves: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Everything you need to know about the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves, including kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will host Wolves on the final Premier League matchday at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It has been a memorable campaign for the Gunners but their end-of-season capitulation ruined their title ambitions. However, they would like to finish on a high and claim the three points in front of their fans to give them something to cheer about on the final matchday.

Interestingly, they have won their final match of the season more often than any other Premier League side (21). In fact, they have won their last 13 final day matches when finishing the season at home, since losing 3-1 to Spurs in 1992-93.

On the other hand, Wolves will also be playing for pride as they have nothing to lose or gain. They are comfortably placed in the 13th spot with 41 points, safe from relegation. But they would like to improve their record on the road as they are winless in their last seven Premier League away games (D2 L5), losing the last three by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 16:30 BST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

The game is scheduled for May 28 at the Emirates Stadium. It will kick off at 16:30 in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

None None

This match is not being broadcast live in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will miss long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and William Saliba.

Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe might start as Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard might be benched.

In what will potentially be his final game as an Arsenal player, Granit Xhaka could make his 225th Premier League appearance, level with Kolo Toure as the joint-13th most for the Gunners.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Xhaka, Jorginho; Nelson, Jesus, Smith Rowe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Turner. Defenders: Kiwior, Gabriel, Holding, White, Tierney. Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Odegaard Forwards: Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah.

Wolves team news

Wolves will miss Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic as both of them are nursing knee injuries.

Daniel Bentley should continue between the sticks while Matheus Nunes and Matheus Cunha might be handed a start. Raul Jimenez could partner up front Cunha in a 4-4-2 formation.

Wolves possible XI: Bentley; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti; A. Traore, Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Cunha, Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders: Kilman, Collins, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo. Midfielders: Neves, Lemina, B. Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho. Forwards: Podence, Neto, Sarabia, A. Traore, Cunha, Hwang, Jimenez, Costa.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Arsenal have won three times while Wolves have won on two occasions.

Date Match Competition 13/11/2022 Wolves 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 25/02/2022 Arsenal 2-1 Wolves Premier League 11/02/2022 Wolves 0-1 Arsenal Premier League 02/02/2021 Wolves 2-1 Arsenal Premier League 30/11/2020 Arsenal 1-2 Wolves Premier League

Useful links