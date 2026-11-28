Team News & Squad Latest

Arsenal are without Bukayo Saka, Martin Zubimendi and David Raya through injury. No suspensions are listed for Mikel Arteta's side.

Manchester City are missing Antoine Semenyo through injury, and no suspensions are listed for Enzo Maresca's squad. Neither projected XI has been confirmed yet, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London in a Premier League meeting that pits the league leaders against a side searching for answers.

Mikel Arteta's team sit top of the table and were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday. They created plenty of chances in that game but could not find a second goal after Viktor Gyokeres struck early.

There was also a goalkeeping disruption. David Raya was ruled out with a shoulder problem sustained in the draw with Newcastle United, and Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped in against the German opposition.

City arrive in poor form under Enzo Maresca. They were pegged back to a 2-2 draw with Napoli at the Etihad on Tuesday, with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Rayan Cherki scoring to rescue a point, and they have now gone four games without a win in all competitions.

Erling Haaland has gone four straight appearances without a goal after scoring 14 in his first 12 games of the season. After the Napoli game he admitted the team is struggling to find what is missing and called this trip the most difficult game of the season.

Cherki was just as blunt, saying City need to bring more energy and that the only aim in London is to win. Arsenal have a chance to stretch the gap on a rival who have lost their rhythm.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, from broadcast details to team news.

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Form

Arsenal have won three, drawn two and lost none of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on November 24. Before that came a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United, and the run also includes a 1-0 win over Hull City and 1-0 victory at Liverpool.

Manchester City have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five, scoring seven and conceding nine. Their latest game was the mentioned 2-2 draw with Napoli in the Champions League. They lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on November 7 and drew 1-1 with Fulham on November 21, while their only win in the run was a 3-2 success at RB Leipzig.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 3-0 Arsenal win in the Community Shield on August 16, 2026. Across the last five meetings, Arsenal have won two, City have won two and one game was drawn. Arsenal have scored 10 goals to City's six, with City's victories coming in the Premier League on April 19, 2026 (2-1) and the Carabao Cup on March 22, 2026 (2-0).

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit first and Manchester City are third.