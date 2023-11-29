Arsenal vs Lens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal are in pole position in Group B of the Champions League and require just one point to secure their pass to the knockouts when they host Lens at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men won back-to-back games against Sevilla in the group to gather a total of nine points that had already assured the Gunners of at least the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Whereas Lens faced their only defeat of their European campaign as Franck Haise's side went down 1-0 against PSV the last time out.

Arsenal vs Lens kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Lens will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 29 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Lens online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Goalkeeper David Raya and playmaker Fabio Vieira sat out of the 1-0 league win over Brentford at the weekend due to ineligibility and suspension, respectively.

While the first-choice goalkeeper is likely to be reinstated in the XI against Lens, Arteta has revealed that Vieira will be out for some time after undergoing surgery on a groin issue.

Vieira joins Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey on Arsenal's injury list.

Kai Havertz is expected to feature going forward, especially as Gabriel Jesus is a doubt on account of his fitness.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Lens team news

Winger Morgan Guilavogui will face a ban after his late sending-off in the PSV loss.

Forward Elye Wahi was sent off in the 3-0 win over Clermont Foot at the weekend, but the domestic ban is not applicable here.

Haise will be glad to welcome defender Kevin Danso who is back from a foot injury, but left-back Deiver Machado is a doubt with a adductor problem.

Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez are ruled out on account of ACL injuries.

Lens possible XI: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Frankowski; Thomasson, Sotoca; Wahi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Leca, Pandor Defenders: Medina, Danso, Gradit, Khusanov, Maousassa, Machado, Haidara, Aguilar Midfielders: Samed, Mendy, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Frankowski, Fulgani, Pereira da Costa, Thomasson, Sishuba, Bonte Forwards: Wahi, Sotoca, Said, Balde, Cortes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2, 2023 Lens 2-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League July 22, 2016 Lens 1-1 Arsenal Club Friendlies

