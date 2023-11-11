Arsenal vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

Arsenal have boosted themselves with a midweek win ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta's men defeated Sevilla 2-0 in Wednesday's Champions League fixture while looking to strengthen their top-four hopes in the league.
Whereas a 2-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace has marked a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions for Burnley as Vincent Kompany is now tasked to lift up the promoted side out of the drop zone.
Arsenal vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 11, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Emirates Stadium
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on November 11 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
Given the 3 pm kick-off, the game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 11 pm GMT on BBC One.
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
Bukayo Saka was forced off in the closing stages of Arsenal’s Champions League win over Sevilla, but Arteta has sought to calm injury concerns to the winger, along with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah.
However, the Arsenal boss wouldn't want to risk Tomiyasu given that Oleksandr Zinchenko is available for selection.
Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey are all out injured.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah
Burnley team news
Josh Cullen is back from a ban, while the likes of Manuel Benson, Aaron Ramsey, Michael Obafemi, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Lyle Foster are set to miss out on account of their respective issues.
Cullen can possibly start ahead of Jay Rodriguez.
Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi
|Defenders:
|Beyer, Ekdal, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei
|Forwards:
|Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Churlinov, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Koleosho, Odobert
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 23, 2022
|Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
|Premier League
|September 18, 2021
|Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
|Premier League
|March 6, 2021
|Burnley 1-1 Arsenal
|Premier League
|December 13, 2020
|Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
|Premier League
|February 2, 2020
|Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
|Premier League