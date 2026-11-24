Team News & Squad Latest

Arsenal have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the game. The projected XI has Raya in goal, a back four of Piero Hincapie, Gabriel, Ben White and Ezri Konsa, and a midfield of Mikel Merino, Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes. Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres complete the attack.

Dortmund also report no injuries or suspensions. Their projected XI starts with Gregor Kobel behind Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini and Julian Ryerson. Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman, Fabio Silva and Daniel Svensson support Serhou Guirassy up front. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night in the Champions League league phase.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive with a draw still fresh in the memory. They dropped two points at Newcastle on Saturday after a 2-2 result, but they remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The night at St James' Park also brought a scare in goal. David Raya went off injured in the second half, and he features in the projected XI for this game.

Dortmund travel to London in strong domestic form. Niko Kovac's team won at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and have lost none of their last five matches in all competitions.

They also beat Real Betis in their previous Champions League outing, a result that sits well beside a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Arsenal go into the match third in the league phase table, with Dortmund 12th. Both clubs have reason to want a result that strengthens their position before the knockout stage draw takes shape.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time.

Form

Arsenal have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Saturday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle was the latest result, and it followed narrow 1-0 wins over Hull City and Liverpool. They also beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in the Champions League, while a 1-1 scoreline in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood Town went down as a defeat.

Dortmund have won four and drawn one of their last five, scoring ten and conceding six. They opened the run with a 3-2 DFB-Pokal win over Werder Bremen, drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich and have won each of their last three. The most recent was a 1-0 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting came in the Champions League came in November 2014, when Arsenal won 2-0 at home. Across their past five meetings in the competition, Arsenal have won three and Dortmund two, with the Gunners scoring six goals to the Germans' five.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase table, Arsenal sit third and Dortmund 12th. Arsenal's higher position gives them a clear cushion over a Dortmund side still looking to climb.