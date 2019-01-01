Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium on Monday

return to Premier League duty on Monday against Newcastle determined to protect their place in the top four.

The Gunners occupy the final qualifying place, but they cannot afford a slip-up with breathing down their necks and looking for a chance to overtake them.

Unai Emery's team started March with disappointing results at and , but they bounced back by beating Manchester United and recovering against the French side to progress in the .

Newcastle, meanwhile, are hoping they have put their inconsistency behind them to find some stability in the English top flight. The Magpies have won three and lost just one of their last six matches, and sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal Injuries

Arsenal had concerns surrounding Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac this week, but all four should be available for selection.

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, suffered a knock during 's draw with in qualifying during the week and may be missing against Newcastle.

Unai Emery will still be without long-term absentees Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck, however.

Arsenal Suspensions

Midfielder Lucas Torreira is suspended after his red card against Tottenham at the start of March.

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

Arsenal have juggled between a back four and a three centre-back system in recent months and Unai Emery is likely to line up with the latter once again.

It proved successful against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Rennes recently, and the Gunners will be confident of being able to take control of the clash with Newcastle.

Beyond Bernd Leno in goal, Emery will likely opt for Laurent Koscielny and, if they are indeed both fit, Sokratis and Monreal in the back three, though Shkodran Mustafi is an option, too.

Further upfield becomes more complicated for the Gunners boss, though. With Torreira suspended and Xhaka a doubt, Emery could call on Matteo Guendouzi to start in the centre of midfield alongside Aaron Ramsey, while Denis Suarez is an option to line up in the middle, or on the right side if Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not the chosen man. Sead Kolasinac should be the man on the left.

Article continues below

Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, will likely keep his spot in attacking midfield, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could partner each other up front.

Newcastle Team News

Fabian Schar serves a red card suspension while Robert Elliot and Sean Longstaff are still out injured. Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt for this game.

Opta Match Facts

Arsenal have won their last six home Premier League games against , scoring 18 goals and conceding just five.

Newcastle have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches against Arsenal, winning the other 2-1 at St. James’ Park last season.

Only against Manchester United (28) have Newcastle lost more Premier League games than against Arsenal (27).

This will be Newcastle’s 15 th consecutive Premier League game on a Monday away from home – of the previous 14, they’ve won two, drawn one and lost 11.

Arsenal have won their last nine Premier League home games. They last won more consecutively at home within a single season back in 1997-98 (10).

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil has had a hand in four goals in four Premier League games against Newcastle United (3 goals, 1 assist).

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has taken just two points in his seven away Premier League games against Arsenal (P7 W0 D2 L5).

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 73% of his Premier League goals for Arsenal in home games (19/26). Of the 42 players to have scored 10+ goals in the competition for the Gunners, only Tony Adams scored a higher ratio at home (83%).

Arsenal have won all six of their home league matches in 2019 and are one of only three of the 92 English league clubs yet to drop a home point this calendar year, along with and .

Newcastle have lost 17 of their last 23 away Premier League games in London (W3 D3) and are winless in their last six visits to the capital (W0 D2 L4).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Monday April 1, and will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will also be streamed on Sky Go. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States and will be streamed on NBC Sports Live and NBCSports.com.