Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

After a promising start to the season under new coach Unai Emery, the Gunners have managed to register just two wins in their last six Premier League fixtures, losing three, with their last defeat a 1-0 loss to West Ham.



The Gunners are six points behind their London rivals and will be determined to secure a positive result as they chase the coveted top-four spot.

Arsenal Injuries

However, Mkhitaryan is expected to be back for Arsenal's FA Cup clash against his former club Manchester United next week.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Emery could decide to bring Mesut Ozil back into the starting XI after leaving him out of the squad completely against West Ham.



Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac look likely to start at full-back, while Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be in attack to give the Gunners extra firepower.

Alex Iwobi is the probable option on the flank while Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are expected to be the central midfield partnership.





Chelsea Team News

Alvaro Morata is expected to return after a hamstring injury but Ruben Loftus-Cheek faces a spell on the sidelines following a back injury suffered during the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.



Gary Cahill has been used sparingly by manager Maurizio Sarri while former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has just joined Monaco on a permanent transfer.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

The game will be shown live on BT Sport in the UK with a kick-off time of 5:30pm GMT (12:30pm ET) and will be available to be watched live on television in the US with NBC.

