Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield Town
Another defeat to Manchester City last week saw Arsenal slump to sixth place in the Premier League table, with Manchester United and Chelsea now in pole position to reach the top four at their expense.
Unai Emery has spoken of the need for the Gunners to improve their form on the road
They have taken only two points in six away fixtures since then.
Arsenal
Huddersfield meanwhile
New coach Jan
Town fans could be forgiven for planning for life in the Championship already
Arsenal Injuries
Shkodran Mustafi was substituted against Manchester City last week but is back in full training.
Laurent Koscielny and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have both been ill since the defeat at the Etihad but should be OK for Saturday.
Granit Xhaka missed the City game with a slight groin injury and is being assessed ahead of Huddersfield.
Similarly, Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed out on Sunday with a knee injury but could be available this weekend.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan played on Monday for the under-23s after returning to full training as he makes his comeback from a metatarsal injury.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos will not be back until the end of February due to an ankle injury.
Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck are all long-term absentees.
Arsenal Suspensions
Arsenal
Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up
The game might well come too quickly for the likes of Xhaka and Maitland-Niles. If the young Englishman doesn't make it then it will mean another start for Stephan Lichtsteiner, who had a torrid time against City.
Beside him in defence, Mustafi should remain in contention despite his knock last weekend. Konstantinos Mavropanos has been left out of the Europa League squad and has not convinced Emery of his qualities as yet. Koscielny, if recovered from illness, will start.
If Xhaka, touch and go for this fixture, misses out then the axis of Guendouzi and Torreira will be retained. This is the kind of fixture in which Emery sees a place for Mesut Ozil, whose through-ball abilities work well against the smaller teams.
Aubameyang has returned to training after illness and should keep his place while Denis Suarez could make his first start.
Huddersfield Town Team News
Captain Jonathan Hogg missed the Chelsea defeat with a back injury but has since returned to training.
Likewise, Erik Durm should be back this weekend after a foot injury. He has not played the last three games.
Chris Lowe had been ill earlier in the week but should be OK.
Forward Isaac Mbenza has been ruled out for five to six weeks with a calf injury.
Abdelhamid Sabiri is lacking match fitness and is not expected to be involved from the start.
Danny Williams is a long-term casualty.
TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time
The game will not be shown live in the UK. It kicks off at 15:00 GMT (10:00 ET
Best Opta Match Facts
- Huddersfield are winless in 11 competitive matches against Arsenal (D2 L9), since a 2-1 victory in January 1971.
- Arsenal
havewon their opening three games against Huddersfield in the Premier League – only against Watford (7), Reading (6), Wolves (6), Wigan (5), Cardiff (4) and Fulham (4) have they won their first four or more vs an opponent in the competition.
- Huddersfield
havewon just one of their last 16 home games in all competitions against Arsenal (D8 L7).
- Huddersfield
havescored just five goals in their 13 home Premier League games this season. In top-flight history, only Arsenal in 1912-13 haveever scored asfew at this stage of a campaign (also 5), while no team has ever gone the whole season without reaching double figures for goals at home.
- Huddersfield
havelost their last six Premier League home games. The last team to lose more in a row at home in the competition were Wolves in April 2012 (nine in a row).
- Arsenal
arethe only team yet to keep an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with their last shutout on the road coming at Huddersfield on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign (1-0).
- Arsenal
arewinless in their last six Premier League away games (D2 L4), losing the last three in a row. Having scored at least twice in their first eight games on the road this season, the Gunners haven’t netted more than once in their last four.
- Huddersfield
arewinless in their last 12 league games (D1 L11), the longest current run in the top four tiers of English football.
- Both teams have found the net in 19 of Arsenal’s 25 Premier League games this season – no side has seen this happen more (Man Utd also 19).
- Seven of Alexandre Lacazette’s nine Premier League goals for Arsenal this season have been winning goals – only Mo Salah (8) has scored more winners in the competition this season.