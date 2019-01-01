Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for Uefa Europa League award

The 29-year-old stood out at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night with a brace and an assist as the Gunners advanced to the next round

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been nominated for the Uefa Player of the Week award after his remarkable display against .

The Gabon international was involved in every of Arsenal’s goals as they defeated the side 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 aggregate win.

He broke the deadlock in the fifth minute and then assisted Ainsley Maitland-Niles to double the lead in the 15th minute before wrapping up the win from close range in the 72nd minute.

Aubameyang has been selected to compete against ’s hat-trick hero Olivier Giroud, forward Jonas and Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek.