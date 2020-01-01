Arsenal star Aubameyang in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The forward delivered an impactful showing to help the Gunners secure a hard-fought victory against the Toffees and has been rewarded for the display

Alan Shearer has included striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The Gabon international delivered a spectacular performance for the Gunners in the 3-2 comeback victory against on Sunday.

Aubameyang scored twice in the encounter to ensure the maximum points were secured which moved Mikel Arteta’s men to ninth in the Premier League table.

Following the impressive display, legend Shearer has named the 30-year-old among the most performing players in the week under review.

Aubameyang has now scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 25 Premier League appearances this campaign.

The former centre-forward will hope to continue his brilliant form when Arsenal take on in the second leg Round of 32 of their game on Thursday night.