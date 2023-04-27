Arsenal broke their ticket sales record ahead of their UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, second leg against VfL Wolfsburg.

Gunners drew 2-2 away at Wolfsburg in first-leg

Tickets for the second leg at Emirates in high-demand

Club record sales to support Jonas Eidevall’s side

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are on course to set another attendance record when they welcome Wolfsburg to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final. Ticket sales for their last four second-leg clash crossed the 55,000 mark on Thursday, according to the club.

The Gunners sold 21,307 tickets for their quarter-final second-leg victory against Bayern Munich last month, which they won 2-0. That was a record attendance for a women’s European game hosted by the north London club and it looks set to be smashed against Wolfsburg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two European giants are set to lock horns in their second-leg match at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night. The injury-hit Gunners recorded a spirited come-from-behind 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Volkswagen Arena last weekend.

The Gunners have the chance to reach the Women's Champions League final for the first time since 2007 should they beat Wolfsburg on home turf. And it looks like Jonas Eidevall's side will get the full support of the Emirates faithful to achieve the historic feat, with Arsenal fans still booking their tickets for the return fixture. A complete sell-out crowd could well be on the cards with less than 10,000 tickets remaining.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After hosting Wolfsburg for the return leg, Arsenal will resume their Women's Super League campaign. The hosts are flying high under head coach Jonas Eidevall this season and, as well as the Champions League, they are contenders to lift the WSL trophy. The Gunners are currently fourth in the table, but they are just six points off leaders Manchester United and have a game in hand.