Arsenal release statement criticising police for late Chelsea fixture change

Arsenal are not happy after seeing their Premier League fixture against the Blues pushed back by three days.

Arsenal's visit from Chelsea moved

Gunners aren't happy with decision

Supporters describe it as "an insult"

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's Premier League match with Chelsea has been moved from 5.30pm local time on Saturday, April 29, to the evening of Tuesday, May 2, with just over two weeks' notice. The Gunners have expressed their disappointment at the change, and the impact on fans, in a statement on the club's official website.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This change has been made as a result of the Metropolitan Police revising its position on policing the match," said the Gunners. "After working to try to find a solution with the Met Police, we are very disappointed with the impact and disruption this fixture change will cause to our supporters, particularly after this match had been initially approved for a Saturday evening kick-off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Arsenal Supporters Trust and Chelsea Supporters Trust have issued a joint statement criticising the decision to move the match.

"We are deeply disappointed that a confirmed fixture has been moved after both clubs, the broadcaster, the Safety Advisory Group, and the police had confirmed it," they said. "This is an insult to those supporters who are attending."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal's next fixture is against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.