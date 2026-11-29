Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Arsenal Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Arsenal maintained their six-point cushion at the top of the Premier League after a gritty -2 draw with Manchester City. Goals from Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber cancelled out strikes from Erling Haaland and Enzo Fernandez in a tactical battle at the Emirates.

Advertisement

The Emirates Stadium played host to a tactical masterclass as the Premier League's top two sides shared the spoils in a high-octane 2-2 draw. Manchester City took the lead through Haaland in the 34th minute after he was fed by Josko Gvardiol, but Arsenal responded before the break when Havertz found the net in the 40th minute. The half-time score of 1-1 reflected a balanced contest where both managers looked to exploit narrow structural gaps.

The second half began with City regaining the lead almost immediately through Fernandez in the 48th minute. Mikel Arteta’s side showed immense resilience, persisting with their progressive passing patterns despite the pressure.

The reward arrived late when Timber levelled the score in the 83rd minute. The result keeps Arsenal top of the table with 29 points, maintaining a six-point lead over a City side that has now gone four league games without a victory.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya - 6/10

A steady presence between the posts, Raya made four saves but could do little to prevent Haaland’s clinical opener or Fernandez’s strike. His distribution was key to Arsenal’s 56% possession, frequently acting as the eleventh outfielder to bypass City’s high press.

Advertisement Advertisement

Riccardo Calafiori - 5/10

The Italian struggled slightly with the pace of City's transitions and was hooked at half-time. While he attempted to invert into midfield, he was caught out of position for the sequence leading to the opening goal. He was replaced by Hincapie for the second period.

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Sky Go

Gabriel - 6/10

A physical battle with Haaland defined his afternoon. He recorded a 6.3 performance rating, contributing to the 14 clearances Arsenal made as a collective. While he lost the duel for the first goal, his leadership in the final ten minutes was vital.

Jurrien Timber - 8/10

The hero of the afternoon. Not only did he show defensive versatility, but his 83rd-minute equaliser demonstrated his offensive instincts. He was also cautioned with a yellow card during a feisty second half but remained composed throughout.

Advertisement

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Deployed in the back four, Konsa provided a solid foundation. He was less adventurous than Timber but maintained the defensive line well against Doku’s direct running, contributing to a defensive unit that limited City to just 5 shots on target.

Midfield

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

The engine room of the side. Guimaraes was central to Arsenal’s 462 passes, constantly demanding the ball and recycling play. His ability to shield the back four allowed the more creative players to roam, though he found it difficult to track Fernandez's late runs into the box.

Advertisement

Mikel Merino - 7/10

A disciplined display from the Spaniard, who also provided the assist for Kai Havertz's opening goal with a well-timed contribution in attack. He continued to focus on positional stability, helping Arsenal win the expected goals (xG) battle 1.92 to 1.23, before making way for the youthful energy of Lewis-Skelly in the 58th minute.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The captain operated in the pockets of space between City’s lines but was closely shadowed by Bouaddi. He failed to register a goal or assist before being replaced by Gyokeres in the 58th minute as Arteta searched for a more direct threat.

Advertisement

Attack

Christos Tzolis - 6/10

Occupied the flank with intent but found clear-cut chances hard to come by against Nunes. He was part of an attacking unit that generated 13 total shots, but he was withdrawn early in the second half for Eberechi Eze.

Noni Madueke - 6/10

Showed flashes of individual brilliance on the wing, stretching the City defence. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence forced Gvardiol into a more defensive mindset for large periods before being substituted late on.

Advertisement

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Havertz continues to silence his critics with big-game performances. His 40th-minute goal was a clinical example of his movement in the box. He led the line with intelligence, facilitating the transitions that earned Arsenal 6 corners over the 90 minutes.

Substitutes & Manager

Piero Hincapie - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Calafiori and offered more athletic cover on the left flank. He helped stabilise the defence after the early setback of the second goal.

Advertisement

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

Introduced in the 58th minute, the youngster didn't look out of place in a game of this magnitude, showing great bravery on the ball.

Viktor Gyokeres - 6/10

Replaced Odegaard but failed to make a positive impact, wasting a golden opportunity in front of Donnarumma's goal. He was also fortunate to escape conceding a potentially costly penalty for Arsenal late in the game.

Advertisement

Eberechi Eze - 6/10

Brought on for Tzolis, Eze provided a few moments of magic but was mostly occupied with defensive duties as City pushed for a winner.

Max Dowman - 6/10

A late cameo for the highly-rated prospect who replaced Madueke in the 80th minute, participating in the build-up to the final goal.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta - 7/10

Arteta's tactical flexibility proved crucial as his second-half substitutions helped Arsenal rescue a point and take control of the game after the break. His side managed to frustrate Manchester City's attempted comeback, maintain their composure under pressure and avoid defeat at the Emirates Stadium.