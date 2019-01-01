Arsenal may face Europa League fixture change as a result of Chelsea's FA Cup triumph

If the Gunners and their London rivals are drawn at home on the same day in the quarter-finals, then Unai Emery's side will see their games flipped

's quarter-final legs could be reversed to accommodate if they are draw at home on the same day.

The draw for the last eight of the Europa League takes place on Friday and UEFA has confirmed that if both sides are drawn to play at home in the same week, the order of Arsenal's legs would have to be switched.

UEFA said the decision was made by local authorities, who do not want both London clubs to be playing in the city on the same day.

According to UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles, it is Arsenal's tie which will be altered in this situation due to Chelsea having higher priority after winning the .

There will also be a fixture reversal in the semi-final for the same reason should both clubs progress to the last four.

An explanatory statement released by UEFA read: “Following a decision made by the relevant local authorities, Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC cannot play at home on the same night.

“Should both clubs be drawn within the same sequence (home or away), the team having the lower priority – in this case Arsenal FC because Chelsea FC won the FA Cup - will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.

“The match schedule for the quarter-finals (including a potential reversal involving Arsenal FC) will be communicated to all parties at approximately 14.45 CET on Friday 15 March.

“The calendar for the semi-finals (including a potential reversal involving Arsenal FC, for the same reasons, if both clubs from London are still remaining in the competition) will be communicated to all parties on 20 April at the latest.”

Arsenal are not the only side facing potential scheduling issues in continental competition.

Premier League rivals Manchester United are in the same position.

UEFA has already revealed that the Red Devils could see fixtures reversed in the .

Article continues below

That is because they cannot play on the same day or the evening after neighbours .

If two arch-rivals are kept apart in their own quarter-final draw, but end up at home on the same side of that process, then it is United who will be made to change their plans.

That is because they finished behind City – who captured the title in record-breaking style – in the Premier League last season.