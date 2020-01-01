Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu and M'boussy lead VFL Bochum past Heidenheim 1846

The Anglo-Ghanaian and Congo international found the net as Die Unabsteigbaren hit Frank Schmidt’s men for three on Saturday evening

VfL Bochum silenced Heidenheim 1846 3-0 in Saturday’s 2 game, with loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu and Silvere M'boussy on target.

Anthony Losilla’s 11th-minute strike handed Die Unabsteigbaren an early lead before the full-back of Ghanaian descent doubled the lead in the 34th minute.

After a defensive mishap by one of the visitors’ defenders, Osei-Tutu picked up the ball in the penalty area before firing his effort past Kevin Mueller into the bottom corner.

The goal was his third in 13 league games for Thomas Reis’s men after completing a loan move from the Emirates Stadium.

Leading 2-0 at half time, M'boussy completed the win following his 64th-minute strike after profiting from Robert Zulj’s assist.

For M’bossy, the effort was his 12th in 24 league fixtures in only his second season at the German top-flight outfit.

However, he was cautioned by the referee with five minutes left to play with his Anglo-Ghanaian teammate getting replaced with Tom Weilandt five minutes earlier.

Following this win, Bochum climb to third in the log having accumulated 31 points from 26 fixtures as Heidenheim have their Bundesliga promotion play-off spot threatened. They sit in fourth position with 41 points from the same number of encounters.

Born in Slough, – 21-year-old Osei-Tutu began his youth career at Reading before heading to Arsenal.

In a bid to help his growth, he was sent on loan to the German second division for the 2019-20 season. He made his bow on July 28, 2019 having been handed a starter’s role in the 3-1 defeat at Jahn Regensburg.

His first goal came almost a month later as he inspired Bochum to a comeback 3-3 draw against Wehen Wiesbaden, despite shipping in three goals first.

Osei-Tutu will return to North London after completing his loan spell, as he is hoping to tie down a place in Mikel Arteta’s star-studded Arsenal.

On the international scene, he is eligible to represent at senior level.

Congo international M’boussy has been in fine form for Reis’s men after a faltering maiden season where he scored just five goals in 21 games.

Bochum are guests of relegation-threatened Karlsruher SC in their next outing.