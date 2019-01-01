Arsenal favourites for Europa League - Marcelino

Valencia progressed to the Europa League semi-finals by beating Villarreal on Thursday, setting up a clash with the Gunners

coach Marcelino insists the pressure will be on when his side take on the Gunners in the semi-finals.

Toni Lato and Dani Parejo were on target for Los Che as they saw off 2-0 on Thursday to secure a comfortable 5-1 aggregate success in the last eight.

Marcelino had been less than impressed by his side's showing in the first leg, but was rewarded by a dominant display at Mestalla.

A last-four meeting against Arsenal – led by three-time Europa League winner and former Valencia boss Unai Emery – is their reward, and Marcelino insists the Premier League side must be considered as the favourites.

"Arsenal fight to get into the , with a coach who knows us perfectly, they are one of the favourites," Marcelino told a news conference.

"But anything can happen in the semi-finals. At the same time, [the final in] Baku is a long way away."

Now that's what I call commitment!



THANK YOU to all of our VALENCIANISTAS that braved the cold & rain to come cheer us on #bestfansintheworld pic.twitter.com/VhYqY53V1E — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) April 18, 2019

Valencia endured a difficult start to the campaign, but Marcelino's side sit just three points off the top four in LaLiga, with a final against to come.

"We are proud of the performances of the squad, we are in a semi-final and in a final, and we are one win away from fourth," Marcelino added.

"Winning in Seville [against on Sunday] would put us in a very good situation."