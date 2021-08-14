Arsenal fans don't deserve this – Rwanda President Kagame after Brentford loss

The East African President was left gutted with the Gunners after they suffered defeat on the first day of Premier League action

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has blamed Arsenal's planning for the club’s first defeat of the season against Brentford on Friday.

The Gunners were soundly beaten 2-0 by the newly-promoted side with goals from Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard in the 73rd minute condemning them to Premier League defeat on the first day of action at Brentford Community Stadium.

The win has disappointed Kagame, an ardent fan of the Gunners, and forced him to pour his pain on his social media pages by calling out at the management suggesting the club’s fans don’t deserve that.

“What?? It's football, it's a loss for Arsenal against Brentford,” Kagame wrote on his social media pages. “Brentford deserved to win and they did.

“The game itself aside, Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO!!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal.

“The change has taken too long to come!”

Kagame also wondered why Arsenal doesn’t have a working plan especially when it comes to buying new players.

“It's been a struggle of about decade(s) - ups and downs - more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works? “One part to look at is how we deal in the market - players we buy to execute the plan.

“The touch and go mentality does not bring change.”

The East African Head of State further stated Arsenal fans should not accept mediocrity insisting those in charge of the club understand where the problem is and should take the burden.

“We just must not excuse or accept mediocrity,” Kagame continued. “A team has to be built with a purpose to win win-win. So that when we lose...it was not to be expected!

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it.”

It was Brentford who started the game on a high note but they had to wait until the 22nd minute to score the opener when Canos dribbled past Arsenal's defenders after a clever pass from Ethan Pinnock to sneak the ball past Bernd Leno and in the 73rd minute Norgaard netted the second.