Arsenal doing the 'maximum' to make new signings but Arteta can't guarantee any deals before the transfer deadline

The Gunners have been frustrated in their pursuit of their top targets but are working on bringing in fresh faces before the window closes

Mikel Arteta says will be doing everything they can to add to their squad before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners have spent the summer chasing midfield additions but have seemingly failed to land top target Houssem Aouar, who will be staying at Lyon according to the club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas.

star Thomas Partey is another long-term target, but the international has a £45 million ($58m) release clause and the Liga club are adamant he will not be leaving unless that clause is triggered.

That means that Arsenal - who beat 2-1 on Sunday - are facing up to the prospect of missing out on both of their key summer targets, something that has caused real frustration amongst the fanbase.

But Arteta has moved to reassure supporters and, whilst admitting that he doesn’t know whether any new additions will arrive, he has insisted that the club is doing everything it can to strengthen the squad,

“I don’t know,” he said, when asked if any new signings will be brought in. “What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum. Whether we are going to achieve it or not I don’t know.

“I cannot discuss the players that we want, but we recognise certain positions that we believe we are short – first of all numbers and then adding different qualities to complement each other. This is what we are trying to do.”

There has been lots of criticism from supporters directed at billionaire owner Stan Kroenke in recent days after he was again accused of failing to give Arteta the backing he deserves in the transfer market.

The failure to land Aouar, who was available for around £45m, has only added to the growing sense of frustration amongst the fanbase.

But, speaking directly to the Arsenal fans, Arteta was keen to send out a message of unity.

He said: “I think that I am always, even when I am here, trying to be really honest and clear.

“Believe me, that the ownership, the board, Edu and myself are doing everything we can to maximise the resources we have to improve the team, and sustain and keep the players that are in this club, to make this club successful.

“I have 100 per cent backing from them and it is not just words, this is reality. And whoever knows me, if it wasn’t like that I would not say that. I say it because I feel it and it is true.

“Whatever we can do, whether it is ourselves or the owners, they are willing to do it to support us, to back us, because I feel they believe in what we are trying to do.”