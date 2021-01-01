Arsenal striker Balogun close to signing new contract

The teenage Gunners forward is set to put pen to paper on a new four-year deal, in a boost for manager Mikel Arteta

Folarin Balogun is close to signing a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The 19-year-old striker’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season and was the target of interest of several clubs, both from England and abroad.

However, after months of negotiations, Goal can confirm that an agreement is now close and Arsenal are hopeful Balogun will put pen to paper imminently.

How long will the contract be?

It is understood that Balugun will sign a new four-year contract at Arsenal. That will see the teenage forward commit his future to the Gunners until 2025.

Sheffield United and Brentford have both had bids rejected for the striker in the past, while there has also been significant interest from clubs in Germany.

What has Mikel Arteta said?

The Arsenal manager has always remained confident that Balogun, who has scored two goals in five senior appearances this season, would sign a new deal.

“I’m still very positive that Flo is going to stay with us,” he said in February. “It’s what we’re trying to do as a club, and it’s what I’m trying to do as a manager. As far as I know the player wants to be here, so I’m positive. I think he’s made some big progress in a few months.”

What does the future hold for Balogun?

A lot will now depend on what happens with the other Arsenal strikers this summer.

If Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both move on, then Balogun could get plenty more opportunities in the first-team next season - but a loan move can’t be ruled out, with a season of regular senior football elsewhere potentially an appealing option for Arsenal as they look to develop the talented young forward.

